Edward Williams
Beloved husband of the late Mary "Janet" (nee Benzin); loving father of Barbara (Richard) Hooper, Cathy (Bill) Geraci and Michael Williams; proud and cherished grandfather of James (Heather), Ann (John) Bolton, Jonathan, Andrew (Allison), Gregory and Maggie (Jonathan) Garrity; great grandfather of Delaney, Makenna, Audrey, Anna Grace, Wyatt Avilies, Vivian, Graham and Willow; dear friend of Chris Ochromowicz. U.S. Army Korean War Veteran. Visitation Friday at Cooney Funeral Home 3918 W. Irving Park Rd. from 9:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. with a funeral service at 10:30 a.m. Interment All Saints Cemetery. Facial masks are required and social distancing rules will be observed. Info 773-588-5850 www.cooneyfuneralhome.com


Published in Chicago Tribune on Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
25
Visitation
09:00 - 10:30 AM
Cooney Funeral Homes
SEP
25
Funeral service
10:30 AM
Cooney Funeral Homes
Funeral services provided by
Cooney Funeral Homes
3918 West Irving Park Road
Chicago, IL 60618
773-588-5850
