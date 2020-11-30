1/
Edward X. Clinton Sr.
1930 - 2020
On Wednesday, November 25, 2020, Ed Clinton, Sr. passed away at the age of 90. Ed was born on July 13, 1930. He attended DePaul University and graduated from John Marshall Law School in 1953. The Illinois Bar in September 1953 and a few days later he began his military service in the United States Army. After an honorable discharge in 1955, he then practiced business and securities law until the Coronavirus pandemic started and he was forced to remain at home. In 1992, he started the Clinton Law Firm, which his son joined in 1997. For over thirty years he was the author of the Federal and State Regulation of Securities chapters in the Illinois Institute of Continuing Legal Education's Business Law Series. Ed taught securities law at John Marshall Law School for several years. He served as a director, and later, President of the Children's Care Foundation and was a long-time member of the Advisory Board of the Little Sisters of the Poor, St. Mary's Home. Ed was a strong Catholic and a member of the Holy Name Parish and served on its Pastoral Council and Human Concerns Commissions. He was also an usher at St. Peter's Church in downtown Chicago. He was a devoted and loyal father and grandparent and spent a great deal of time with his grandchildren. Ed is survived by his son Ed Jr., (Cathy); grandchildren Edward III, Micayla, and Alexis; brother Raymond (Judy), and their children Joseph, Tracy (Carl Bodenstab), and Michael (Caitlin). Ed was preceded by his father, Michael; his mother, Marie; and his former wife Margaret. A Funeral Mass will be held at Holy Name Cathedral. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Little Sisters of the Poor, St. Mary's Home, 2325 N. Lakewood Ave., Chicago, IL 60614. For information 312-421-0936 or www.michalikfuneralhome.com.



Published in Chicago Tribune on Nov. 30, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Michalik Funeral Home
1056 West Chicago Avenue
Chicago, IL 60642
(312) 421-0936
