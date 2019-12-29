Home

Cumberland Chapels
8300 West Lawrence Ave.
Norridge, IL 60706
(708) 456-8300
Visitation
Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019
11:30 AM - 12:30 PM
Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church
300 N Ridgeland Ave
Oak Park, IL
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019
12:30 PM
Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church
300 N Ridgeland Ave
Oak Park, IL
View Map
1927 - 2019
Edward Zenchina Obituary
Reverend Dr. Edward Zenchina, 92, was born in Chicago January 26, 1927 and passed away December 25, 2019. Rev. Zenchina was the son of the late John and Rose (nee Misina) Zenchina; brother of Irene (Rudolph) Sayotovich; uncle to James and Ronald Sayotovich of Lanz, Michigian. Having resided in Phoenix and Chicago, Rev. Zenchina studied at Moody Bible Institute and the Lutheran Bible Institute. He received a Bachelor of Theology degree and an honorary doctorate degree from American Divinity School. He served in the chaplain program at several hospitals in the Chicago area. An active reader and student of the Lutheran religion, he continued to be an active member of American Academy of Religion, Evangelical Theological Society, Kierkegaard Society, and the Scottish Reformation Society until late in life. Visitation will be Tuesday, December 31, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., with a Funeral Service at 12:30 p.m., at Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church 300 N Ridgeland Ave, Oak Park. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church. Info: 708-456-8300
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 29, 2019
