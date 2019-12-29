|
|
Reverend Dr. Edward Zenchina, 92, was born in Chicago January 26, 1927 and passed away December 25, 2019. Rev. Zenchina was the son of the late John and Rose (nee Misina) Zenchina; brother of Irene (Rudolph) Sayotovich; uncle to James and Ronald Sayotovich of Lanz, Michigian. Having resided in Phoenix and Chicago, Rev. Zenchina studied at Moody Bible Institute and the Lutheran Bible Institute. He received a Bachelor of Theology degree and an honorary doctorate degree from American Divinity School. He served in the chaplain program at several hospitals in the Chicago area. An active reader and student of the Lutheran religion, he continued to be an active member of American Academy of Religion, Evangelical Theological Society, Kierkegaard Society, and the Scottish Reformation Society until late in life. Visitation will be Tuesday, December 31, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., with a Funeral Service at 12:30 p.m., at Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church 300 N Ridgeland Ave, Oak Park. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church. Info: 708-456-8300
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 29, 2019