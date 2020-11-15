1/1
Edwin A. Kruse
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Edwin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
KRUSE, Edwin A. (Eddie), age 76, of Huntley, formerly of Melrose Park passed away peacefully on November 12, 2020. Beloved husband of Rita (nee Stroud). Loving father of Eddie (Kim), Michael, Nicholas (Robert) and the late Peter. Cherished grandfather of Paul, Louie, Mary, Sarah and Caitlin. Dearest great-grandfather of Jack Michael. Loving son of the late Irvin and Josephine (nee Rosati) Kruse. Dearest brother of the late Rita Ann, Dominic Sr. and Steven Sr. Sir Edwin was a proud 4th Degree member of the Knights of Columbus with St. Mary of Huntley Council #11666. A genuine and humble soul, 'Fast Eddie' left a lasting impression in the hearts of all who knew him. Socially Distant Visitation will be held Monday from 3:00 P.M until 8:00 P.M. at Bormann Funeral Home, 1600 Chicago Ave., Melrose Park, IL 60160. Please respect the family and each other by wearing masks and keeping visitation brief. Funeral Mass will be held at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church Tuesday at 11:30 A.M. followed by private interment at Queen of Heaven Cemetery, Hillside, IL. 708-344-0714 or bormannfuneralhome.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
16
Visitation
03:00 - 08:00 PM
Bormann Funeral Home - Melrose Park
Send Flowers
NOV
17
Funeral Mass
11:30 AM
Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Bormann Funeral Home - Melrose Park
1600 Chicago Avenue
Melrose Park, IL 60160
(708) 344-0714
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved