KRUSE, Edwin A. (Eddie), age 76, of Huntley, formerly of Melrose Park passed away peacefully on November 12, 2020. Beloved husband of Rita (nee Stroud). Loving father of Eddie (Kim), Michael, Nicholas (Robert) and the late Peter. Cherished grandfather of Paul, Louie, Mary, Sarah and Caitlin. Dearest great-grandfather of Jack Michael. Loving son of the late Irvin and Josephine (nee Rosati) Kruse. Dearest brother of the late Rita Ann, Dominic Sr. and Steven Sr. Sir Edwin was a proud 4th Degree member of the Knights of Columbus with St. Mary of Huntley Council #11666. A genuine and humble soul, 'Fast Eddie' left a lasting impression in the hearts of all who knew him. Socially Distant Visitation will be held Monday from 3:00 P.M until 8:00 P.M. at Bormann Funeral Home, 1600 Chicago Ave., Melrose Park, IL 60160. Please respect the family and each other by wearing masks and keeping visitation brief. Funeral Mass will be held at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church Tuesday at 11:30 A.M. followed by private interment at Queen of Heaven Cemetery, Hillside, IL. 708-344-0714 or bormannfuneralhome.com