|
|
Edwin C. Bruning of Naples, FL, formerly of Inverness, IL, passed away the morning of June 20, 2019, at Bentley Care Center in Naples, FL, after a few months in hospice care. Ed's joy of travel and community involvement led him to the love of his life, Joan Bruning, with whom he was married to for 60 plus wonderful years. He is survived by his wife, Joan, his brother Nick, his three sons, Win, Jim and Jon, six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
Born in 1930, in White Plains, NY to the late Paul and Vashti Bruning, he received his undergraduate degree from Amherst College and his MBA from Harvard Business School. After serving in the Army, he started his working career with the Bruning Company, becoming AM International, leaving as VP, and then venturing into banking. Being very involved in the community led to many areas of involvement, serving 33 years on the Northwest Hospital board and past chairman, 36 years on the Beloit College board and receiving an Honorary Doctorate Degree in '03, serving on several bank boards (Countryside Bank, 1st National Bank, FNW Bank Corp and Barrington Bank &Trust). His love of golf not only led to being a Director of the Western Golf Association, as well as past member at Inverness Golf Club and Bonita Bay Club, but allowed travel throughout the world to enjoy the game with family and friends. He so enjoyed being with family, traveling much of the world and being well read on current events and news in general. His love, kindness and demeanor has touched so many lives which will be truly remembered and forever missed.
A memorial service is being held at Barrington United Methodist Church, in Barrington, IL, on Saturday, October 19th, with a visitation at 10 am and service at 11 am.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 13, 2019