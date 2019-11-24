Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Weinstein & Piser Funeral Home
111 Skokie Blvd
Wilmette, IL 60091
(847) 256-5700
Funeral service
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Weinstein & Piser Funeral Home
111 Skokie Blvd
Wilmette, IL
View Map
Edwin C. "Eggy" Stoller, age 87, served in the Korean War; beloved husband and best friend for 54 years of Joan nee Fell; loving father of Lori Stoller and Brian (Tracey) Stoller; proud grandfather of Joely and Jared; dear brother of the late Nate, Irv, Esther, Jeanette, Pippi, Bertha and Phil; fond brother-in-law of Thelma and Lew. Funeral service Tuesday 11am at Weinstein & Piser Funeral Home, 111 Skokie Blvd, Wilmette, IL 60091. Interment Shalom Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to American Parkinson Disease, 2100 Pfingsten Road, Glenview, IL 60026. For info: 847-256-5700.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 24, 2019
