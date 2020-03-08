|
|
Edwin Chester Toloczko, age 98, passed on Friday, March 6, 2020, husband of Karen Putman-Toloczko. Edwin is predeceased by former wives Lynn Babicz and Betty Ball King. Edwin is a WWII Naval Veteran. He began his military service as a Naval Pilot then went onto Officer's Training school to receive the rank of LT. JG. Edwin served in both the Atlantic and Pacific theaters aboard naval LCIs. Supplying men, supplies and food to the military forces around the world. He spent several months each in Hawaii, Japan and China as well criss-crossing the seas in both theaters. Edwin followed in, Stanley Toloczko's, his father's, footsteps serving the USA in time of crisis. Stanley avoided the Russian conscripting of Lithuanian young men during WWI by coming to the U.S. and joining the U.S. Army to fight the Russians who invaded his country from the U.S.A. side.
Edwin, returned from WWII, to complete his college education after a brief time in the Naval Reserves attending the University of Chicago and IIT. Receiving his MBA and BS in Chemical Engineering, as well as completed the course work for his Master of Chemical Engineering. Prior to the war Edwin was a 1939 graduate of Steinmetz High School and attended Wright Junior College for two years. Edwin is a lifetime member of the Western Springs VFW and the LaGrange American Legion Post 1941.
Edwin is the son of Stanley Toloczko and Maria Kalinski Toloczko. Edwin is bi-lingual and has kept in contact with his mother's family in Poland. Edwin and Karen traveled to the home of Hanna and Bogdan Mazur in Sieldce Poland twice to enjoy their beautiful country and the warm hospitality of his mother's family remaining there. Edwin and Karen sponsored one of Mazur's sons while he was in the USA on a work furlough in Wisconsin while attending college in Poland. Edwin and Karen traveled the world in the many years they have been married, later in life took up world cruising. Edwin claimed, "I got the lust for traveling from the Navy." The Brother of Adelle Caverly, San Marco, Texas; Uncle to Lt. Randy Caverly (Judy), Davenport, IA and Dr. Ola Caverly, San Marco, Texas. Great Uncle to Jesse Caverly, Canton, IL and Amanda (Nicholas) Stoneking, Canton, IL. Great-Great Uncle to Branton and Addilyn Stoneking, Canton, IL. He is also step father to Sue Warneke, Rockford, IL, Jeffery Curtis (Terry), Farmington, MN and Kay (Brad) Garnhart, Lodi, WI; grandfather to six step-grandchildren and several great step-grandchildren.
Donations can be given in his name and his beloved Aunt, Sister Dulcinia Kalinski to the Felician Sisters, 3800 West Peterson Ave., Chicago, IL 60659-3116.
Visitation Tuesday, March 10, 2020 8:30 A.M. to 9:30 at Hitzeman Funeral Home, Ltd., 9445 West 31st Street, Brookfield, IL 60513. Funeral Tuesday 9:30 A.M. to Divine Providence Church, Westchester. Mass 10 A.M. Entombment Queen of Heaven Cemetery, Hillside. Information 708-485-2000 or www.HitzemanFuneral.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 8, 2020