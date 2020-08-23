Edwin Dally

Edwin P. Dally, 70, lifelong Chicagoan, son of the late Edwin A. Dally and the late Suzanne nee Schneider. He attended the University of Illinois, where he majored in political science and journalism and received Bronze Tablet honors. He was also treasurer of the housing association and a reporter at the Daily Illini. After serving as a legislative staff intern for the Illinois State Senate for a year, he earned his master's degree in political science at Michigan State and later an MBA from Northwestern University, passing the CPA examination. He worked for the Social Security Administration from 1974 until his death. An avid train buff, photographer, and north-side White Sox fan, he played the organ at several churches, most recently for 26 years at First Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Chicago. Though never one to call attention to himself, he will be sorely missed by a multitude of friends, coworkers, and fellow parishioners. A memorial service was held at Grace Lutheran Church, 2725 N. Laramie Ave., in Chicago. Memorials may be made to the same.





