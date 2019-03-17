Home

POWERED BY

Services
Markiewicz Funeral Home, P.C.
108 Illinois Street
Lemont, IL 60439
(630) 257-6363
For more information about
Edwin Bylica
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Edwin Bylica
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edwin F. Bylica

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Edwin F. Bylica Obituary
Edwin F. Bylica, 73, of Lemont, passed away March 15, 2019, with his family at his side. Vietnam Veteran serving in the U.S. Army, 1st Cavalry. Avid Cubs and Blackhawks fan. Retired from Illinois Bell after 30 years of employment. Beloved husband of 53 years to Janice, nee Barile, Bylica; loving father of Kristen Bylica, Tracy (Robert) Grabe, and Jocelyn Huchthausen; cherished grandfather of Zachary Huchthausen; dear brother of Donna (Tom) Pazier; and fond uncle of nieces and nephews. Memorial visitation Wednesday, March 20, 2019, from 9:30 a.m. until time of Memorial Mass at 11:30 a.m. at SS. Cyril & Methodius Church, 608 Sobieski St. Lemont, IL. Entombment Resurrection Mausoleum. Info: Markiewicz Funeral Home, P.C. 630-257-6363 or www.markiewiczfh.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Markiewicz Funeral Home, P.C.
Download Now