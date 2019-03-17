|
Edwin F. Bylica, 73, of Lemont, passed away March 15, 2019, with his family at his side. Vietnam Veteran serving in the U.S. Army, 1st Cavalry. Avid Cubs and Blackhawks fan. Retired from Illinois Bell after 30 years of employment. Beloved husband of 53 years to Janice, nee Barile, Bylica; loving father of Kristen Bylica, Tracy (Robert) Grabe, and Jocelyn Huchthausen; cherished grandfather of Zachary Huchthausen; dear brother of Donna (Tom) Pazier; and fond uncle of nieces and nephews. Memorial visitation Wednesday, March 20, 2019, from 9:30 a.m. until time of Memorial Mass at 11:30 a.m. at SS. Cyril & Methodius Church, 608 Sobieski St. Lemont, IL. Entombment Resurrection Mausoleum. Info: Markiewicz Funeral Home, P.C. 630-257-6363 or www.markiewiczfh.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 17, 2019