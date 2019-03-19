Home

Conboy-Westchester Funeral Home
10501 W. Cermak
Westchester, IL 60154
(708) 562-5900
Edwin Stefek
Edwin F. Stefek

Edwin F. Stefek of Westchester, formerly of Berwyn, age 99. U.S. Army Veteran WWII. Beloved husband of the late Helen, nee Martinek; loving father of Susan (Jerry) Mullins, Michael (Beth) Stefek and Linda (Bob) Schubert; proud grandfather of Lindsey (Corinne) Rensch, Brianne, Kyle, Dana and Kevin. Family and friends will be received at the Conboy-Westchester Funeral Home, 10501 W. Cermak Rd., Westchester (2 blks West of Mannheim Rd.) on Thursday, March 21, 2019 from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m., proceeding to Divine Infant Church for 11:30 a.m. Funeral Mass. Interment Private. Memorials to National Multiple Sclerosis Society (www.nationalmssociety.org) appreciated. For further info 708-F-U-N-E-R-A-L.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 19, 2019
