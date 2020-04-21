Chicago Tribune Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mitzvah Memorial Funerals
500 Lake Cook Road
Deerfield, IL 60015
630-648-9824
Service
Wednesday, Apr. 22, 2020
11:00 AM
VIEW - on Edwin's webpage at www.MitzvahFunerals.com
Resources
More Obituaries for Edwin Michaels
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edwin G. Michaels

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Edwin G. Michaels Obituary
Edwin G. Michaels. Dear husband of Biv Dorfman Michaels nee Mallen and the late Myra Glass Michaels. Loving father of Robyn Michaels, Sharyn (David) Ferrie, Scott Michaels, Randi (Jeff) Latko, and dear stepfather of Marla Burrough, Jordan (Megan) Dorfman, and Laurie (Scott) Levinson. Cherished grandfather of Lauren Alexander, Ian Meyer, Paige Dorfman, Dane and Griffin Burrough, and Pammy, Becca, and Erica Levinson and great-grandfather of Maya, Jaden, and Seth Alexander. Due to global public health concerns, the service can be viewed on Edwin's webpage at www.MitzvahFunerals.com at 11:00AM Wednesday (Live) or any time after. In lieu of flowers, contributions to or Temple Chai would be appreciated. Info at Mitzvah Memorial Funerals, 630-MITZVAH/630-648-9824 or www.MitzvahFunerals.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Edwin's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Mitzvah Memorial Funerals
Download Now