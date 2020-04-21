|
Edwin G. Michaels. Dear husband of Biv Dorfman Michaels nee Mallen and the late Myra Glass Michaels. Loving father of Robyn Michaels, Sharyn (David) Ferrie, Scott Michaels, Randi (Jeff) Latko, and dear stepfather of Marla Burrough, Jordan (Megan) Dorfman, and Laurie (Scott) Levinson. Cherished grandfather of Lauren Alexander, Ian Meyer, Paige Dorfman, Dane and Griffin Burrough, and Pammy, Becca, and Erica Levinson and great-grandfather of Maya, Jaden, and Seth Alexander. Due to global public health concerns, the service can be viewed on Edwin's webpage at www.MitzvahFunerals.com at 11:00AM Wednesday (Live) or any time after. In lieu of flowers, contributions to or Temple Chai would be appreciated. Info at Mitzvah Memorial Funerals, 630-MITZVAH/630-648-9824 or www.MitzvahFunerals.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 21, 2020