Edwin Goldstein, 90, passed away on November 11, 2020 in Scottsdale, Arizona. He was born in Chicago on August 22, 1930. Ed is survived by Carole (nee Robinson), his beloved wife of 67 years; children Beverly, Brad (Beth), and Rhonda; grandchildren Mark (Dalia), Alyssa, Jacob, and Danielle; and great-grandson Nathan. He was predeceased by his beloved grandson Jonathan, parents Lena and Reuben, and brother Milton. Ed held undergraduate and graduate degrees from Northwestern University, where he was a Letterman and a member of the Praetorians fraternity. He was President & Publisher of American Trade Magazines, a division of Crain Communications. Among his many leadership roles, Ed was president of the District 69 School Board, president of Temple Judea Mizpah in Skokie, and president of the Temple Brotherhood. He supported many organizations including Northwestern's N Club, the Jewish Chautauqua Society, and the Art Institute of Chicago. Ed was a proud US Navy veteran. Service and interment on Tuesday November 17 at Mt Sinai Cemetery in Arizona.





