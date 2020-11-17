1/1
Edwin Goldstein
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Edwin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Edwin Goldstein, 90, passed away on November 11, 2020 in Scottsdale, Arizona. He was born in Chicago on August 22, 1930. Ed is survived by Carole (nee Robinson), his beloved wife of 67 years; children Beverly, Brad (Beth), and Rhonda; grandchildren Mark (Dalia), Alyssa, Jacob, and Danielle; and great-grandson Nathan. He was predeceased by his beloved grandson Jonathan, parents Lena and Reuben, and brother Milton. Ed held undergraduate and graduate degrees from Northwestern University, where he was a Letterman and a member of the Praetorians fraternity. He was President & Publisher of American Trade Magazines, a division of Crain Communications. Among his many leadership roles, Ed was president of the District 69 School Board, president of Temple Judea Mizpah in Skokie, and president of the Temple Brotherhood. He supported many organizations including Northwestern's N Club, the Jewish Chautauqua Society, and the Art Institute of Chicago. Ed was a proud US Navy veteran. Service and interment on Tuesday November 17 at Mt Sinai Cemetery in Arizona.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Nov. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
17
Service
Mt Sinai Cemetery
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved