|
|
Edwin J. Golemba, 60, of St. Louis, previously of Des Plaines. Beloved son of Edwin M. and Camila Golemba. Loving brother of Dennis (Kathy), Leonard and Nicholas (Nancy) Golemba. Dear uncle of Andrew (Jennifer) and Robert Golemba. Friend to all. Memorial visitation will be held on Tuesday, February 26th, 10 AM, Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home, 185 E Northwest Highway, Palatine, until time of service at 1 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the and Friends of Nathan Foundation, FONF.org. Info 847-359-8020 or visit Edwin's memorial at www.smithcorcoran.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 19, 2019