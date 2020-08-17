1/1
Edwin H. Nelson
Edwin H. Nelson, age 87; Retired Battalion Chief, Chicago Fire Department and U.S. Army Veteran. Beloved husband of Diane Nelson, nee Manny; loving father of Debra (Michael) O'Connor, Kurt (Sandra) Nelson, Kimberly (Gerald) McNulty, and Wendy (Paul) Major; cherished grandfather of 12 and great-grandfather of 7. Visitation Wednesday, August 19th, 5:30 PM to 8:30 PM at Adams-Winterfield & Sullivan Funeral Home, 4343 Main St. (1 blk. So. of Ogden) Downers Grove. Private family Interment Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Honor Flight Chicago, www.honorflightchicago.org or The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, www.lls.org are appreciated. 630-968-1000 or www.adamswinterfieldsullivan.com



Published in Chicago Tribune on Aug. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
19
Visitation
05:30 - 08:30 PM
Adams-Winterfield & Sullivan Funeral Home - Downers Grove
Funeral services provided by
Adams-Winterfield & Sullivan Funeral Home - Downers Grove
4343 Main Street
Downers Grove, IL 60515
(630) 968-1000
August 17, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Adams-Winterfield & Sullivan
