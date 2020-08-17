Edwin H. Nelson, age 87; Retired Battalion Chief, Chicago Fire Department and U.S. Army Veteran. Beloved husband of Diane Nelson, nee Manny; loving father of Debra (Michael) O'Connor, Kurt (Sandra) Nelson, Kimberly (Gerald) McNulty, and Wendy (Paul) Major; cherished grandfather of 12 and great-grandfather of 7. Visitation Wednesday, August 19th, 5:30 PM to 8:30 PM at Adams-Winterfield & Sullivan Funeral Home, 4343 Main St. (1 blk. So. of Ogden) Downers Grove. Private family Interment Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Honor Flight Chicago, www.honorflightchicago.org
or The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society
, www.lls.org
are appreciated. 630-968-1000 or www.adamswinterfieldsullivan.com