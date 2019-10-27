|
Edwin Hirsch ("Ed" and "Eddie") Mann, Jr. 89, passed away peacefully August 21, 2019. Cherished son of the late Beatrice Schey Mann and Edwin Hirsch Mann, Sr.; caring brother of Nancy (late Alfred) Rosen; adoring uncle of Karen (Richard) Butz, Laura (Christopher) Seyfarth; and Fred Rosen; proud great-uncle to Jonathan (Kirsten) Butz, Jeremy Butz, Kevin Butz, Alix Seyfarth, Kelly (Edwin) Seyfarth. Eddie's family is forever grateful for his loving and dedicated caregivers Alma and Bert Masanque. Born June 6, 1930, he graduated from University of Chicago Lab School 1946 and University of Chicago, 1950. He served in the U.S. Army 1950-1953. Retired from Packaging Corp. of America 1984. Eddie was an AA sponsor to innumerable fortunate souls and sober for 34 years. Ed was a voluble, quick-witted and insightful evangelist for AA to the end. A commanding, sophisticated intellect who delighted in helping the lost find their way. Devoted patron for 66 years of the Chicago Symphony Orchestra. Friend and confident to hundreds. "Meeting makers make it." In lieu of flowers or other memorials, donations to The Edwin Hirsch Mann, Jr., Fund, The Rosecrance Foundation, 1021 N. Mulford Rd., Rockford, IL 51107. Information 847-256-5700.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 27, 2019