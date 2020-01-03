|
Edwin Howard Holzer of Barrington Hills, IL, longtime president of Grey-North Advertising, died on December 16 at age 86.
Holzer was born in New York City on June 22, 1933, to the late Leo D. Holzer, the artist who founded Holzer Displays, and the late Claire G. Holzer of Scarsdale, NY. A violin prodigy, he studied with Ivan Galamian in New York and at his Meadowmount School of Music, graduated from the High School of Music and Art, and earned a BA in Music (1954) and an MA in English Literature (1955) at Yale. He did postgraduate work and taught music at the University of Indiana at Bloomington.
He served in the Special Services branch of the US Army as concertmaster of the Seventh Army Symphony, touring Europe for three years. Back in New York, he began his advertising career at Benton & Bowles, William Esty, and Grey Advertising, which sent him to Chicago in 1970 as CEO of newly acquired and renamed Grey-North Advertising. He led the agency in various roles – President, Chairman/CEO – through various name changes – Grey-North, Grey Chicago, LOIS/GGK, LOIS/EJL, LOIS/USA – until its parent company filed for bankruptcy in October 1999 and closed all its agencies. Prominent clients included US NIH (an education campaign regarding alcohol abuse), Procter & Gamble (Tide), Gillette, Alberto Culver (Jewel-Osco), American Home Products (Irish Spring), and Huffy.
In 1962, he married Josephine Earnest, a pianist from Virginia whom he met in Bloomington. Together they raced Porsches, rode bicycles through the Outer Hebrides, and raised three daughters -- Elisabeth Howard Holzer, Katharine Earnest Holzer, and Margaret Talley Holzer -- in Manhattan, Larchmont, Mamaroneck, NY, and Barrington Hills, IL.
A lifelong hobbyist, he raced sailboats, restored vintage cars and motorcycles, and collected guns and cameras. He loved photography, Ealing Studios' comedies, mysteries, the Maine coast, and bird hunting with his dogs. In his later years, Holzer was an active member and sponsor in AA, roles of which he was very proud. His intelligence, good will and humor will be missed.
He is survived by his wife and daughters, granddaughter Sara C.S. Holzer, daughter-in-law Levecke Mas, and the Earnests of Houston.
In lieu of flowers, please consider helping find a cure for fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva via IFOPA.org. Memorial service information: (847) 381-3411
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 3, 2020