Edwin J. Meierkort, Sr. Veteran USAF Korea. Dearly beloved husband of the late Patricia (nee Spena); loving father of Deborah Geis (late Charles), Edwin Jr., (Terri), and Mary Galligan (Kevin); loving Grandpa of Christopher (Anne) Geis, Justin Geis and Jennifer (Moses) Rosario, Reid and Chayse Meierkort; great-Grandpa to Moses and Madison Rosario and Avery Meierkort; loving brother of the late Pauline Meierkort, Evelyn Nadolski (Terry), Barbara (the late Roy), Hecker, and Kathy (James) Laarveld; loving brother in law of Frank Spena, the late Al Spena, and Barbara Bermea; loving son of the late Paul E and Mary Meierkort (nee Sebo); son-in-law of the late Al and Virginia Spena (nee Joyce); loving uncle to many nieces and nephews. Happily re-joining his wife Pat, who he missed terribly since her passing and his family members and buddies from the "Old Neighborhood" Dad now has the best seat in the house for all Chicago sports! Thank you dad for giving us a wonderful life - you were the best dad ever! Funeral Saturday, October 10, 2020, family and friends to meet at St. Vincent DePaul Church 1010 W. Webster, Chicago, IL for 10:00 A.M. Mass. Parking in church lot. Masks must be worn and social distancing practiced at the church and subsequent activities please. Burial immediately following at Maryhill Catholic Cemetery, Niles, IL. In lieu of flowers, you may make a contribution in Ed's name to Wounded Warriors
Project via woundedwarriorproject.org
. For information please call 847-685-1002 or visit www.cooneyfuneralhome.com