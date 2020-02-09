Home

Meadows Funeral Home
3615 Kirchoff Rd
Rolling Meadows, IL 60008
(847) 253-0224
Service
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Meadows Funeral Home
3615 Kirchoff Rd
Rolling Meadows, IL 60008
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
1:00 PM
Meadows Funeral Home
3615 Kirchoff Rd
Rolling Meadows, IL 60008
Edwin John Lawson Obituary
Edwin John Lawson, 93, died Feb 2, 2020. Born on the 4th of July. Loving husband of the late Loretta; father of Daniel, Judith, Cynthia and Thomas. Grandfather of 10 and great-grandfather of 5. Memorial celebrated Saturday Feb 15 at Meadows Funeral Home, 3615 Kirchoff Road, Rolling Meadows, IL from noon to 2 PM with a service at 1 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations to . See extended Obituary at meadowsfh.com. Information (847)253-0224
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 9, 2020
