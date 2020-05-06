Bud Connelly, 83, of Lombard passed away April 29, 2020 from COVID-19 after having Parkinson's disease. Survived by Jane Ann, his wife of 45 years, his daughter Michele (Mark) Adrian, sons Michael (Alicia) and Brian; stepdaughters Susan Snyder, Kathy (Ken) Carwell, and Teresa Adams. He had 11 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. Also survived by his sisters Arlene and Sharon (John) Hancir and brother Thomas. He was preceded in death by his parents Ed and Irene. For more details and condolences, www.simplicitycremationcare.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on May 6, 2020.