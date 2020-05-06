Edwin Joseph Connelly
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Edwin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bud Connelly, 83, of Lombard passed away April 29, 2020 from COVID-19 after having Parkinson's disease. Survived by Jane Ann, his wife of 45 years, his daughter Michele (Mark) Adrian, sons Michael (Alicia) and Brian; stepdaughters Susan Snyder, Kathy (Ken) Carwell, and Teresa Adams. He had 11 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. Also survived by his sisters Arlene and Sharon (John) Hancir and brother Thomas. He was preceded in death by his parents Ed and Irene. For more details and condolences, www.simplicitycremationcare.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on May 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Simplicity Funeral & Cremation Care
2332 Crabtree Ave
Woodridge, IL 60517
(630) 445-1439
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved