Bud Connelly, 83, of Lombard passed away April 29, 2020 from COVID-19 after having Parkinson's disease. Survived by Jane Ann, his wife of 45 years, his daughter Michele (Mark) Adrian, sons Michael (Alicia) and Brian; stepdaughters Susan Snyder, Kathy (Ken) Carwell, and Teresa Adams. He had 11 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. Also survived by his sisters Arlene and Sharon (John) Hancir and brother Thomas. He was preceded in death by his parents Ed and Irene. For more details and condolences, www.simplicitycremationcare.com