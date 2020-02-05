|
Edwin L. Gora Jr., age 71, of Chicago, IL passed away Sunday, February 2, 2020. He was loving father of Tasha Olivo and Marisa Gora, and lifelong friend of their mother, Rhonda Pepevnik, from whom he was happily divorced for over forty years. Together they continued to cherish the family they started and prioritized time with their treasured grandchildren, Salina Olivo, and Avery and Aiden Kemora. While Edwin was a loyal employee of A. Finkl & Sons for 45 years, what he truly loved to do was travel and seek out the newest dining experiences. As much as he had a passion for exploring the restaurant scene or stowing away on a tropical beach, more than anything he loved sharing those experiences. His generosity was evident in his desire to include not only family, but also their partners and friends, as it was clear that any experience for him meant more when it was a means to bring together the ones he loved. He took particular joy in humbly gifting to people the things in life they would not have bought or done for themselves. Edwin's life was in many ways consumed and driven by his inherent desire to provide a better life for those around him. He is preceded by Edwin Sr. and Dorothy Gora; and survived by dear brothers Robert Gora, Steven Gora and Thomas Gora. Edwin was also fond uncle of his dear nieces and nephew. Visitation will be held Friday, February 7, at The Elms Funeral Home, 7600 W. Grand Ave, Elmwood Park, IL 60707 from 4PM to 9PM with a service held at 7pm. In lieu of flowers please send donations to CLL Global Research Foundation or the American Kidney Foundation.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 5, 2020