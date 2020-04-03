|
|
Edwin Michael "Ed" Kochan, 80, went home to the Lord surrounded by family on March 31, 2020. Ed served as a Chicago Police Officer for 33 years. He served in the US Army Security Agency during the Cold War in Frankfurt, Germany from 1959 to 1962. Ed was a life long Chicago White Sox and NBA fan. He particularly enjoyed watching Michael Jordan, LeBron James, and James Hardin. He shared his love of Opera and art with his children. Ed is survived by his beloved wife of 55 years Carol; son John; daughter Jennifer; son Mark (Ann); and daughter Michelle (Chris) Manges. Ed is also survived by his grandchildren Kevin and Caitlin. Given the Covid 19 Pandemic and Stay at Home order, Ed's life will be celebrated at a funeral mass and luncheon at a future date when it is safe to gather together. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Ed's honor to the Boys Town organization at support.boystown.org or Boys Town, PO Box 8000 Boys Town, NE 68010. Services untrusted to Ridge Funeral Home, Chicago. (773) 586-7900.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 3, 2020