Edwin P. Ogonowski
Edwin P. Ogonowski, age 95, WWII Navy Veteran, USS Missouri; Ret. Chicago Police Officer 13th District; beloved husband of he late Mary A. (nee Kos); cherished father of Edwina (Thomas) Erazmus, Marilyn (Raymond) Groszek and the late Michael (Mary) Ogonowski; loving grandfather of Jennifer Groszek, Margaret (Carl) Labinsky, Jacqueline (Townsend) Hargis, Jason Ogonowski and Angela (Mark) Faxel; great-grandfather of Hudson, Andrew, Isabella, Sophia, Gabriel and Elias; also uncle and friend of many. Graveside Inurnment and Military Honors Service Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Resurrection Cemetery, 7201 Archer Ave., Justice, IL 60458 (attendees to meet at cemetery office 12:45 PM). Arrangements entrusted to COLONIAL-WOJCIECHOWSKI FUNERAL HOME. For info. 773-774-0366 or www.colonialfuneral.com



Published in Chicago Tribune on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
20
Inurnment
01:00 PM
Resurrection Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Colonial Wojciechowski Funeral Home
6250 North Milwaukee Avenue
Chicago, IL 60646
(773) 774-0366
Memories & Condolences

October 17, 2020
Sorry for your loss to Edwina and Marilyn, he had a long life and we all shall thank him for his service to our country.
Joe and Mary Kos
Family
October 18, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Colonial Wojciechowski Funeral Home
