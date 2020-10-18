Edwin P. Ogonowski, age 95, WWII Navy Veteran, USS Missouri; Ret. Chicago Police Officer 13th District; beloved husband of he late Mary A. (nee Kos); cherished father of Edwina (Thomas) Erazmus, Marilyn (Raymond) Groszek and the late Michael (Mary) Ogonowski; loving grandfather of Jennifer Groszek, Margaret (Carl) Labinsky, Jacqueline (Townsend) Hargis, Jason Ogonowski and Angela (Mark) Faxel; great-grandfather of Hudson, Andrew, Isabella, Sophia, Gabriel and Elias; also uncle and friend of many. Graveside Inurnment and Military Honors Service Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Resurrection Cemetery, 7201 Archer Ave., Justice, IL 60458 (attendees to meet at cemetery office 12:45 PM). Arrangements entrusted to COLONIAL-WOJCIECHOWSKI FUNERAL HOME. For info. 773-774-0366 or www.colonialfuneral.com