Edwin S. Troscinski, age 91, Air Force Veteran, graduate of Gage Park High School Class of 1946, lettering in baseball, member of National Athletic Scholarship Society. Graduate of University of Illinois Class of 1951, with a BS in Chemical Engineering. Member of PHI ETA SIGMA Honor Society. 30-year employee of Nalco Chemical Co., holding 11 different patents. Member of American Institute of Chemical Engineers and National Association of Corrosion Engineers. Beloved husband of the late Albina A., nee Laczynski; Loving father of Mark (Kendra), David (Marianne), Debra (John) Park, Christopher (Diane), Linda (Rick) Dinkel, Bruce (Monica Sklaney-Troscinski) and Brian (Elizabeth). Dear grandfather of Erin (Brent) Lightfoot, Jeffrey Dinkel, Jennifer (Jakob) Wagner, Phillip Troscinski, Sarah (Dave) Woods, Emily Park, Elyse Troscinski, Steven (Emily) Troscinski, Nathan Troscinski, J.W. Park, Christine (Jordan) Richert, Rachel Troscinski, Kyle Troscinski, Emma Troscinski, Dylan Sklaney and Zackery Troscinski. Great-grandfather of J.D. Lightfoot, Blaze Troscinski, Annabelle Wagner, Lucia Troscinski and Joanna Richert. Fond brother of Evelyn (the Late Matthew) Sass. Also loved by many nieces, nephews, and friends. Funeral 9:15 a.m. Wednesday from Modell Funeral Home, 7710 S. Cass Ave., Darien to Our Lady of Peace Church. Mass 10:00 a.m. Entombment Resurrection Cemetery Mausoleum. Visitation Tuesday 3-9 p.m. For funeral info: (630) 852-3595 or www.modelldarien.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 17, 2020