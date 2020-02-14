|
Edwin W. Snyder, age 75, of Lansing, IL passed away February 10, 2020. He is survived by his mother: Shirley B. Snyder of Hartwell, GA; daughter: Dawn (Brian) M. Godsey of Valparaiso, IN; daughter: Sandra (James) A. Smith of Hartwell, GA; son: Paul (Cynthia) W. Snyder of Freedom, WI; beloved companion: Leona Larson of Lansing, IL; 2 grandchildren: Glen Bishop and Megan Bishop; and one great grandchild: Olivia Bishop. He was preceded in death by wife: Ruth O'Hara; father: Warren Snyder; brother: Paul W. Snyder; and sister: Geraldine Struppa. Edwin was happily retired, having formerly worked for Roadway Express as a truck driver; he was a proud member of the Teamsters Locals 705 and 710. Edwin was an avid sports fan; following the Chicago Bears, Chicago Cubs, and the Notre Dame fighting Irish. Visitation with the family will be on Sunday February 16, 2020 from 2-6 p.m. at Burns-Kish Funeral Home, 8415 Calumet Ave. Munster, IN. A funeral service will be held on Monday February 17, 2020 at 10 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment will be at Bethania Cemetery in Justice, IL at 12:30 p.m. Please visit www.burnskish.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 14, 2020