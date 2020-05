Edwin Zarnowski, age 88, Korean War Army Air Force Veteran, beloved husband of Clara Zarnowski; loving father of Mary (Jack) Gniady, Patrick (Rosey) Zarnowski, Terence (Linda) Zarnowski, Timothy (Debbie) Zarnowski, Brian (Laura) Zarnowski, Kathryn (Dwayne) Johnson and Edwin T. (Molly) Zarnowski; cherished grandfather of 17; dearest great-grandfather of 16 dear brother of the late Frank (the late Henrietta) Zarnowski, Florence (the late Bill) Hummel, Joanne (the late Leo) Budnik and Ann (the late Jim) Konieczny. Edwin retired after many years of service at the U.S. Postal Service. Funeral Service will be private. Interment will be at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials to Mercy Home for Boys & Girls , 1140 W. Jackson Blvd. Chicago, IL 60607 or a charity of your choice would be appreciated. Info: 708 429-3200