Edwin Zarnowski, age 88, Korean War Army Air Force Veteran, beloved husband of Clara Zarnowski; loving father of Mary (Jack) Gniady, Patrick (Rosey) Zarnowski, Terence (Linda) Zarnowski, Timothy (Debbie) Zarnowski, Brian (Laura) Zarnowski, Kathryn (Dwayne) Johnson and Edwin T. (Molly) Zarnowski; cherished grandfather of 17; dearest great-grandfather of 16 dear brother of the late Frank (the late Henrietta) Zarnowski, Florence (the late Bill) Hummel, Joanne (the late Leo) Budnik and Ann (the late Jim) Konieczny. Edwin retired after many years of service at the U.S. Postal Service. Funeral Service will be private. Interment will be at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials to Mercy Home for Boys & Girls, 1140 W. Jackson Blvd. Chicago, IL 60607 or a charity of your choice would be appreciated. Info: 708 429-3200



Published in Chicago Tribune on May 31, 2020.
May 29, 2020
On behalf of Fr. Scott Donahue and Mercy Home for Boys & Girls, we would like to extend our heartfelt condolences and prayers to the family and friends of Edwin Zarnowski.
May the angels lead him into paradise; may the martyrs come to welcome him and take him to the holy city, the new and eternal Jerusalem.
Mercy Home for Boys & Girls
May 28, 2020
Our sincere condolences to the Zarnowski family on the passing of Edwin. May he rest in peace.
Randy & Patty Rajewski
Acquaintance
