|
|
Edythe Oman Johnson, 86, died on May 24, 2019, in Urbana, Illinois. She is survived by her husband of 60 years, David C. Johnson, children Jenny Marie Johnson and Erik O. Johnson, and two granddaughters. Edythe taught music at Naper, Elmwood, Maplebrook, and Meadow Glens schools; taught piano at home and North Central College; and accompanied many young soloists, elementary school orchestras, student choirs, and professional musicians. Music and music education were lifelong passions. Edythe will be inurned at St. Timothy Lutheran Church in Naperville on November 22, 2019 at 10:00am.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 17, 2019