Chicago Tribune Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel
8851 Skokie Boulevard
Skokie, IL 60077-2224
(847) 229-8822
Resources
More Obituaries for Edythe Mack
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edythe Mack

Add a Memory
Edythe Mack Obituary
Edythe Mack (nee Schechter), 98, beloved wife for 63 years of the late Joseph Mack; devoted mother of Lynne (Steve) Newberger, Debbie (the late John) Brinkworth and Joe Muncer, and Robert (Susan Brody) Mack; loving grandmother of Pam (Brian) Ness, Dan (Laura) Newberger, Ari Newberger, Brian (Bethany) Brinkworth, Neal Brinkworth, the late Laura Brinkworth, Jerry (Melissa) Mack, and Douglas Mack; cherished great-grandmother of 7; dear sister of Janice Mehlman and sister-in-law of Lester Mehlman, and the late Faylice and Harry Lake. Fond aunt of many nieces and nephews; special caregivers and friends, Cecile, Kookie, and Aika. Private services were held. Memorial donations to The Compassionate Friends, c/o Debby Rose, 2105 Fir Street, Glenview, IL 60025 would be appreciated. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Edythe's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel
Download Now