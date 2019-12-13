|
Edythe Mack (nee Schechter), 98, beloved wife for 63 years of the late Joseph Mack; devoted mother of Lynne (Steve) Newberger, Debbie (the late John) Brinkworth and Joe Muncer, and Robert (Susan Brody) Mack; loving grandmother of Pam (Brian) Ness, Dan (Laura) Newberger, Ari Newberger, Brian (Bethany) Brinkworth, Neal Brinkworth, the late Laura Brinkworth, Jerry (Melissa) Mack, and Douglas Mack; cherished great-grandmother of 7; dear sister of Janice Mehlman and sister-in-law of Lester Mehlman, and the late Faylice and Harry Lake. Fond aunt of many nieces and nephews; special caregivers and friends, Cecile, Kookie, and Aika. Private services were held. Memorial donations to The Compassionate Friends, c/o Debby Rose, 2105 Fir Street, Glenview, IL 60025 would be appreciated. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 13, 2019