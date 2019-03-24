|
Efrain Ayala, age 77; beloved husband of Carmen Ayala, nee Flores; loving father of Diana and Carmen Iris Ayala, Angelica (Kevin) Ayala Beasley, and the late Efrain Ayala, Jr.; dear grandfather of Ricardo E. and David J. Ayala, and Sylvia A., the late Christopher J. and Maria C. Acevedo, and Christian A. and Sofia I. Beasley; great-grandfather of Mia S. and Maia A. Pantaleo; fond uncle of many nieces and nephews; cherished brother of four siblings. Efrain was ordained a Deacon in 1979 and served Resurrection Church in Chicago. He loved the Cubs and fishing. Visitation Monday, March 25th, 4:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. at St. Joseph Church, 4801 Main Street, Downers Grove, Illinois 60515. Funeral Mass, Tuesday, March 26th, 10:00 a.m. Entombment, St. Joseph Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Catholic Charities of the Archdiocese of Chicago, www.catholiccharities.net/donate, appreciated. Arrangements by Adams-Winterfield and Sullivan Funeral Home. 630-968-1000 or www.adamswinterfieldsullivan.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 24, 2019