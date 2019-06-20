|
Efren Davila Cuevas, age 82, passed away at his home on Saturday, June 15, 2019. He was born in Mexico on October 15, 1936 a son to the late Efren Cuevas Sr. and Leonor Davila.
He is survived by his loving wife of 58 years Blanca Rios Cuevas, three children, Oscar Cuevas, Gustavo (Alma) Cuevas, and Cesar (Austin) Cuevas; four grandchildren, Gabriela (Anthony) Silvera, Devyn Cuevas, Dylan Cuevas, and Kiara Rodriguez; great grandson, Ezekiel Rodriguez; Sister Consuelo Cuevas Ledezma; Brother, Arturo Cuevas; and sister in law Maria Cuevas along with several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, two sisters Refugio and Isaura Cuevas, one brother Espiridion Cuevas and a daughter Amanda Cuevas.
A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, June 21, 2019 at 10:00 AM at Sacred Heart Catholic Church 771 Fulton St, Aurora, IL. 60505. DUNN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME with CREMATORY is in charge of arrangements. For information contact: 630-554-3888 or [email protected]
