Ehrentraut Perva
Ehrentraut "Trudy" Perva, 90, of Deerfield, IL passed away on September 13, 2020. Beloved wife of Samuel; loving mother of Tina (George) Ley; cherished grandmother of Madeline and Grant Ley. Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, September 19, 2020 10:00 am at St. Patrick Church, 950 W. Everett Rd. Lake Forest, IL 60045. Interment Ascension Cemetery, Libertyville, IL. A ticket is required to attend a funeral at St. Patrick Church. To obtain a ticket to attend, please visit https://www.stpatrick-lakeforest.org/. For more information, please contact Kelley & Spalding Funeral Home, 847-831-4260 or www.kelleyandspaldingfuneralhome.com


Published in Chicago Tribune on Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
19
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Patrick Church
Funeral services provided by
Kelley & Spalding Funeral Home & Crematory
1787 Deerfield Road
Highland Park, IL 60035
(847) 831-4260
