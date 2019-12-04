Home

POWERED BY

Services
Maher Funeral Home - Tinley Park
17101 71st Ave
Tinley Park, IL 60477
(708) 781-9212
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Incarnation Catholic Church
5705 W. 127th St.
Palos Hts, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Eileen Mannion
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eileen A. Mannion

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Eileen A. Mannion Obituary
Eileen A. Mannion (nee Griffin) age 80, late of Crestwood, formerly of Mt. Greenwood, passed away November 21st, surrounded by family. Devoted mother of William, Nancy (Jon) Bruce, Daniel (Shannon) and John. Loving sister of James, Jack (Roberta) and Kathleen (the late Joseph). Dearest grandmother of Nicholas, Cailey, Ashley, Ava, Casey, Anthony, Drew and Ronan. Fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Family and friends to gather directly at Incarnation Catholic Church 5705 W. 127th St. Palos Hts Saturday December 7th for Memorial Mass at 11:00am. Arrangements entrusted to Eric Hoffmann, Funeral Director, c/o the Maher Funeral Home 17101 S. 71st Ave., Tinley Park, Il. 708-781-9212
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Eileen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -