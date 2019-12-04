|
Eileen A. Mannion (nee Griffin) age 80, late of Crestwood, formerly of Mt. Greenwood, passed away November 21st, surrounded by family. Devoted mother of William, Nancy (Jon) Bruce, Daniel (Shannon) and John. Loving sister of James, Jack (Roberta) and Kathleen (the late Joseph). Dearest grandmother of Nicholas, Cailey, Ashley, Ava, Casey, Anthony, Drew and Ronan. Fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Family and friends to gather directly at Incarnation Catholic Church 5705 W. 127th St. Palos Hts Saturday December 7th for Memorial Mass at 11:00am. Arrangements entrusted to Eric Hoffmann, Funeral Director, c/o the Maher Funeral Home 17101 S. 71st Ave., Tinley Park, Il. 708-781-9212
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 4, 2019