Eileen A. Peters, née Sweeney, 78, at rest April 23, 2020. Beloved wife of the late James F., CFD. Loving mother of James P. CFD ret., Kevin CFD ret. (Noreen), Maureen (Bob) Koertgen, and Sheila (Jason) Rigney. Proud and dedicated grandmother of Megan (Bosko) Jovic, Kevin Patrick, Sean, Bobby, Jack, Emily, Maggie, Danny, Michael, and Matthew. Loving sister of Kathleen (William) Keogh. Cherished daughter of the late Dominic and Katherine Sweeney, native of Co. Mayo, Ireland. Dear aunt, cousin,and friend to many. We will all miss her wonderful sense of humor and the heartwarming "twinkle" in her eyes.
Due to the current health guidelines ,all services are private. Donations to are appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to M J Suerth Funeral Home, Peter Heneghan, director. For further information 773-631-1240 or suerth.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 29, 2020