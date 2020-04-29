Home

POWERED BY

Services
Suerth Funeral Home
6754 North Northwest Highway
Chicago, IL 60631
(773) 631-1240
Resources
More Obituaries for Eileen Peters
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eileen A. Peters

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Eileen A. Peters Obituary
Eileen A. Peters, née Sweeney, 78, at rest April 23, 2020. Beloved wife of the late James F., CFD. Loving mother of James P. CFD ret., Kevin CFD ret. (Noreen), Maureen (Bob) Koertgen, and Sheila (Jason) Rigney. Proud and dedicated grandmother of Megan (Bosko) Jovic, Kevin Patrick, Sean, Bobby, Jack, Emily, Maggie, Danny, Michael, and Matthew. Loving sister of Kathleen (William) Keogh. Cherished daughter of the late Dominic and Katherine Sweeney, native of Co. Mayo, Ireland. Dear aunt, cousin,and friend to many. We will all miss her wonderful sense of humor and the heartwarming "twinkle" in her eyes.

Due to the current health guidelines ,all services are private. Donations to are appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to M J Suerth Funeral Home, Peter Heneghan, director. For further information 773-631-1240 or suerth.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Eileen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -