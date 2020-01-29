|
Eileen A. Skupien nee McLaughlin; beloved wife of the late Dennis; loving mother of Michael (Sue), Kathleen Laughlin and Marianne (Joseph) Janesku; proud gramma of Amy, Erin, Brian, Jessica (Solomon) Rigsby, Cody, Michelene, and Kelsey; GG of Alani, Alexi, Selah, and Saria; also loving aunt and friend of many.
Visitation Friday, January 31, 2020 from 5:00 - 9:00 p.m. at COLONIAL-WOJCIECHOWSKI FUNERAL HOME 6250 N. Milwaukee Ave., Chicago. Funeral services Saturday, February 1, starting with prayers at 9:15 a.m. from the funeral home, proceeding to St. Robert Bellarmine Church for 10:00 a.m. Mass. Cremation will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations to , 1140 W. Jackson Blvd., Chicago, IL 60607 appreciated. Info 773-774-0366 or www.colonialfuneral.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 29, 2020