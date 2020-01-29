Home

POWERED BY

Services
Colonial Wojciechowski Funeral Home
6250 North Milwaukee Avenue
Chicago, IL 60646
(773) 774-0366
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Colonial Wojciechowski Funeral Home
6250 North Milwaukee Avenue
Chicago, IL 60646
View Map
Prayer Service
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
9:15 AM
Colonial Wojciechowski Funeral Home
6250 North Milwaukee Avenue
Chicago, IL 60646
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Robert Bellarmine Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Eileen Skupien
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eileen A. Skupien

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Eileen A. Skupien Obituary
Eileen A. Skupien nee McLaughlin; beloved wife of the late Dennis; loving mother of Michael (Sue), Kathleen Laughlin and Marianne (Joseph) Janesku; proud gramma of Amy, Erin, Brian, Jessica (Solomon) Rigsby, Cody, Michelene, and Kelsey; GG of Alani, Alexi, Selah, and Saria; also loving aunt and friend of many.

Visitation Friday, January 31, 2020 from 5:00 - 9:00 p.m. at COLONIAL-WOJCIECHOWSKI FUNERAL HOME 6250 N. Milwaukee Ave., Chicago. Funeral services Saturday, February 1, starting with prayers at 9:15 a.m. from the funeral home, proceeding to St. Robert Bellarmine Church for 10:00 a.m. Mass. Cremation will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations to , 1140 W. Jackson Blvd., Chicago, IL 60607 appreciated. Info 773-774-0366 or www.colonialfuneral.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Eileen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -