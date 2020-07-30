1/
Eileen Ann Hoekstra
Eileen Ann Hoekstra, nee Hicks, 53, of Glenview, passed away July 28, 2020. Beloved wife for 29 years of Brian Hoekstra; loving mother of Brian Joseph "BJ" and Concetta "Connie" Hoekstra; cherished daughter of Robert and Concetta Hicks; devoted sister of Mary Hicks, Robert (Cheryl) Hicks, Richard (Mari) Hicks, John (Paula) Hicks, and Kathy (John) Quinn; fond aunt of 20 nieces and nephews and 4 great nieces and nephews; dear daughter-in-law of Grant and Marilyn Hoekstra; sister-in-law of Kathy (Randy) Schultz. She was preceded in death by her nephews, Kevin & William. A private funeral Mass will be held Friday, July 31, 2020 at 11 am at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, Glenview. A Live Stream of the Mass is available at: https://youtu.be/Yesm2EEb4H8. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Northfield Township Food Pantry, 2550 Waukegan Road, # 100, Glenview, IL 60025 or Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, C/O Sr. Paulanne's Needy Family Fund, 1775 Grove St., Glenview, IL 60025. Funeral information www.nhscotthanekamp.com.



Published in Chicago Tribune on Jul. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
31
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church
Funeral services provided by
N.H. Scott & Hanekamp Funeral Home
1240 Waukegan Road
Glenview, IL 60025
(847) 998-1020
