Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
11:30 AM
Church of St. Mary
175 E. Illinois Rd.
Lake Forest, IL
Eileen Ann O'Connor Obituary
Eileen Ann O'Connor, nee Monaghan, of Lake Forest, November 9, 2019, beloved wife of the late John Patrick; mother of Erin (James) O'Connor Burns and John Patrick (Leslie) O'Connor III; grandmother of John Patrick O'Connor IV, Brogan Michael O'Connor, Kean Ferrel O'Connor, and Kiera Elizabeth Burns; sister of Rita Ronayne, and the late: Nancy (the late Robert) Martin, Sally (the late Thomas) Birkenmeyer, Mary (the late James), Martin, Michael (Helen). Visitation Saturday, Nov.16, 2019 from 9:30 am to 11:00 a.m. at Wenban Funeral Home, 320 Vine Ave., Lake Forest, IL followed by 11:30 a.m. Funeral Mass at Church of St. Mary, 175 E. Illinois Rd., Lake Forest, IL. Interment All Saints Cemetery, Des Plaines. Info at www.wenbanfh.com or 847/234-0022
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 14, 2019
