Eileen Ann O'Connor, nee Monaghan, of Lake Forest, November 9, 2019, beloved wife of the late John Patrick; mother of Erin (James) O'Connor Burns and John Patrick (Leslie) O'Connor III; grandmother of John Patrick O'Connor IV, Brogan Michael O'Connor, Kean Ferrel O'Connor, and Kiera Elizabeth Burns; sister of Rita Ronayne, and the late: Nancy (the late Robert) Martin, Sally (the late Thomas) Birkenmeyer, Mary (the late James), Martin, Michael (Helen). Visitation Saturday, Nov.16, 2019 from 9:30 am to 11:00 a.m. at Wenban Funeral Home, 320 Vine Ave., Lake Forest, IL followed by 11:30 a.m. Funeral Mass at Church of St. Mary, 175 E. Illinois Rd., Lake Forest, IL. Interment All Saints Cemetery, Des Plaines. Info at www.wenbanfh.com or 847/234-0022
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 14, 2019