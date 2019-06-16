Home

Brust Funeral Home
135 South Main Street
Lombard, IL 60148
(630) 629-0094
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 20, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Brust Funeral Home
135 South Main Street
Lombard, IL 60148
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
9:30 AM
Brust Funeral Home
135 South Main Street
Lombard, IL 60148
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
Christ the King
Eileen Bielawa Obituary
Bielawa , Eileen Eileen Bielawa of Lombard, IL passed away on June 13, 2019. Wife of Raymond Bielawa, who preceded her in death. Mother of Timothy (Resie) and Michael (Elizabeth). Grandmother of Timothy (Britney), Samantha, Sean, Colin and Kyle. Great Grandmother of Liam. Visitation will be held on Thursday June 20, 2019 from 4-7 PM at Brust Funeral Home, 135 S. Main St., Lombard. Funeral Services Friday, June 21, 9:30 AM Prayers at Brust Funeral Home to Christ the King for 10 AM Mass. Interment Queen of Heaven. Info www.brustfuneralhome.com or 888-629-0094.

Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 16, 2019
