Eileen (Collins) McAlpine passed away on April 6, 2020 at Smith Village from dementia after a short illness. She was an optimist, a joy and a shining light to everyone who met her. She was exceedingly intelligent, articulate, and a great listener. Her advice was spot on even if you didn't want to hear it. She loved her children, grandchildren, and extended family unconditionally and had a wide circle of friends. She loved to read and always had a variety of books and newspapers on her coffee table. She was proud of her Irish heritage and overcame her fear of flying to travel with her beloved husband Conrad. She traveled through life's ups and downs with her Catholic faith and her two sisters, whom she adored and shared countless screaming laughs. She worked as a secretary at Quigley High School where students often confided in her, and at St. Xavier University in the Admissions Office. She was a volunteer at Little Company of Mary Hospital which was greatly appreciated. Her love of Queen of Martyrs Catholic Church, where she and Conrad were founding members, ran deep. As members of the Christian Family Movement, Conrad and Eileen answered Dr. Martin Luther King's call in 1965 and 1966 to bond with black churches on the southside of Chicago, which they continued through the 1970s. She gave her time selflessly in her retirement by being a reader and volunteering for Queen of Martyrs committees for more than a decade. She is predeceased by Conrad, loving spouse of 55 years, and her parents, William and Helen Collins. She is survived by her sisters, Carol (Mike) Hughes and Marion (Tom) Wingo, 7 children-Cory, Scott, MaryClare Patterson (John), Maureen Stillman (Bruce Jones), Bill (Norma Borcherding), Laura (Jeanne Kracher) and Matthew (Kathy) McAlpine, and 8 grandchildren-Paul (Monika), David, Kevin, Amalia, Mary Kate, Joe, Maggie, and Julia. She will be sorely missed. Due to Covid-19, a memorial service will be celebrated at Queen of Martyrs Church later in the summer at a date to be announced. In lieu of flowers, donations to Emilie's Fund, c/o Smith Village, 2320 W. 113th Place, Chicago, IL 60643 or online at ww.smithvillage.org, which Eileen supported during her time as a resident, are most appreciated. Info: Heeney-Laughlin Funeral Directors 708-636-5500 or www.heeneyfh.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 12, 2020