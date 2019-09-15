Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kolbus-John V. May - Chicago
6857 West Higgins Avenue
Chicago, IL 60656
773-774-3232
For more information about
Eileen Pretzel
View Funeral Home Obituary
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Robert Bellarmine Church
4646 N. Austin
Chicago, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Eileen Pretzel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eileen C. Pretzel


1914 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Eileen C. Pretzel Obituary
Eileen C. Pretzel, nee O'Donnell; age 104; beloved wife of the late John R. Pretzel, CPD; mother of Dawn (the late Vincent) Lucero and the late Joy (the late Dr. Marvin) Daves; dearest grandmother of Patrick Murphy, Kathleen (Dr. Benjamin) Broghammer and Timothy (Barbara) Murphy; great-grandmother of Claire, Benjamin, Christopher, Liam and Nora. Family and Friends to meet, Tuesday, at St. Robert Bellarmine Church 4646 N. Austin, Chicago for Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. Interment to follow at All Saints Cemetery, Des Plaines, IL. In lieu of flowers, donations to would be appreciated. For information 773-774-3232 or www.kolbusmayfh.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Eileen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now