Eileen C. Pretzel, nee O'Donnell; age 104; beloved wife of the late John R. Pretzel, CPD; mother of Dawn (the late Vincent) Lucero and the late Joy (the late Dr. Marvin) Daves; dearest grandmother of Patrick Murphy, Kathleen (Dr. Benjamin) Broghammer and Timothy (Barbara) Murphy; great-grandmother of Claire, Benjamin, Christopher, Liam and Nora. Family and Friends to meet, Tuesday, at St. Robert Bellarmine Church 4646 N. Austin, Chicago for Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. Interment to follow at All Saints Cemetery, Des Plaines, IL. In lieu of flowers, donations to would be appreciated. For information 773-774-3232 or www.kolbusmayfh.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 15, 2019