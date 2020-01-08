|
Beloved wife of the late Ronald H. Roulo Sr. Loving mother of the late Peggy (Thomas) Kevin, Ronald (Lana) Roulo Jr. and Pamela Stewart. Cherished grandmother of Charles Leonardo, Karie Leonardo, Drew (Robyn) Roulo, Brad (Jen) Roulo, Kelsey (Ryan) Carlson, Jacob (Cloey) Stewart and Adalyn Stewart. Adoring great grandmother of Oliver Stewart, Phoebe Stewart, Martin Roulo and Everett Carlson. Dear sister of Theresa Scott, the late; Margaret Hopkins, Walter DeRouin and Henry DeRouin. Kind aunt of many nieces & nephews. Eileen was born and raised in the Mount Greenwood neighborhood of Chicago attending St. Christina grade school and Morgan Park High School. Her and her husband Ronald raised her family primarily in the Palos Heights area where Eileen also enjoyed a successful career at Allstate Insurance as an Agent, operating her own agency in Crestwood before retirement. Visitation Friday, January 10th from 9:00 a.m. until time of chapel prayers 11:00 a.m. at the KERRY FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CARE CENTER, 7020 W. 127th Street, Palos Heights proceeding to Saint Alexander Church, Mass 11:30 a.m. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to , 1140 W. Jackson Blvd., Chicago, IL 60607 OR The Salvation Army, 615 Slaters Lane, Alexandria, VA 22314 would be appreciated. www.kerryfh.com ~ (708) 361.4235 ~ www.facebook.com/kerryfuneral
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 8, 2020