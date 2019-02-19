|
Eileen Cherney, nee Jordan; Beloved wife of the late Richard Cherney; Cherished mother of Sheila (John) Bauer, Mary Ellen McGrath and Lisa Cherney; Devoted Grandma of Peter (Emily) Bauer, Jack Bauer, MaryKate Bauer and Maeve Bauer; Julia and Madeleine McGrath; Special Grandma to Liam Bauer, Dear sister to Dorothy (Louis) Pauly, Mary (the late John) Jordan and the late Sister Mary Catherine Jordan; Fond Aunt to many nieces and nephews; Proud and dedicated loyal employee and retired Vice President of Marquette National Bank; Visitation Wednesday 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.; Funeral Thursday 8:30 a.m. from Curley Funeral Home, 6116 W. 111th St. Chicago Ridge to; St. Linus Church, 10300 S. Lawler Ave. Oak Lawn; Mass 9:30 a.m. Interment St. Mary Cemetery. For funeral info: (708) 422-2700 or www.curleyfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 19, 2019