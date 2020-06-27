Eileen T. Corcoran of Chicago, Illinois, died on April 7, 2020 at the age of 89.



Eileen was born on July 13, 1930 in the Bronx, New York to James and Marion Corcoran. She attended Villa Maria Academy and graduated from Hunter College in 1952.



Shortly after graduation, Eileen joined the audit staff of Arthur Young & Co. She became a manager in the Accounting and Auditing Standards Group in 1962 and continued working with the firm after her move to Chicago in 1968. She retired from Ernst & Young in 1991 as a Senior Manager. Eileen was a certified public accountant and was a member of the American Institute of CPA's and the American Woman's Society of CPA's.



Eileen loved her adopted hometown of Chicago. She immediately surrounded herself with many friends and activities. She was a long time parishioner of Holy Name Cathedral. She was a member of Mayor Daley's Ethics Committee and Cardinal Bernardin's Finance Committee She was also a board member of Catholic Charities and the House of Good Shepard as well as a tour guide for Holy Name Cathedral. She enjoyed showing off her adopted hometown to family and friends.



Eileen loved to travel and spend time with family and friends.



She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, James. She is survived by her nieces and nephews, Kathy Elter (John), Maureen Kramer (Paul), Kevin Corcoran, Brian Corcoran (Kristin) and James Corcoran (Jenna). She is also survived by her great nieces and nephews, Noah and Shea Kramer, Seamus and Mairin Corcoran and Eoin Corcoran.



Due to the current Covid-19 pandemic, all services are private. A memorial mass will be announced at a later date. Memorial donations in her name may be made to House of Good Shepard.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store