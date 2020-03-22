Home

Eileen E. Markwell (nee Even), 99, a lifelong resident of Chicago, passed away on March 13, 2020 in Florida. She was the beloved wife of the late Cdr. Norman R. Markwell, USN, Ret., loving mother of Dr. John (Dr. Lori), Joan Lawler (David Verploegh), the late Mary Frank (Steven), William (Louise), Barbara Law (Dr. Trevor), the late Robert (Vicki), Matthew (Suzanne), grandmother of Timothy, James (Anne), Tristan (Nicole) Robert (Laura), Gregory, Caitlin Skrdla, and Kevin (Paulina) and great grandmother of many. A mass will be held later this year on a date to be announced. For info 773-736-3833 or visit Eileen's memorial at www.smithcorcoran.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 22, 2020
