Mitzvah Memorial Funerals
500 Lake Cook Road
Deerfield, IL 60015
630-648-9824
Funeral
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
12:00 PM
2548 Jasper Court (North East corner or Willow and Landwehr)
Eileen E. Sonshine

Eileen E. Sonshine Obituary
Eileen E. Sonshine, nee Zelner, age 81. Beloved wife of the late Charles, loving mother of Mark, Robert and Ricky (Sindy) Sonshine, loving grandmother of Danielle, Jenna, Charley and Lexi, dear sister of Rita (the late Ben) Hoffman, fond former mother-in-law of Pamela Sonshine. Funeral Monday 12 Noon at Northbrook Community Synagogue, 2548 Jasper Court (North East corner or Willow and Landwehr). Interment Shalom Memorial Park-Arlington Heights. Info Mitzvah Memorial Funerals 630-MITZVAH 630-648-9824, or

www.mitzvahfunerals.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 15, 2019
