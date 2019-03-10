|
Eileen E. Zubaty, nee Patek, age 92, of Naples, FL, formerly of La Grange Park. Beloved wife of the late William P. Zubaty; loving mother of Lizabeth (Henry) Whitbeck, Lois Johnson, Laura (Craig) Miller, Lynne (James) Woulfe and Leslie (Bradley) Lien; dear grandmother of Brigitte (Derek) LaSalle, Henry (Karen) Whitbeck, David Whitbeck, Alayna Lien, Michael Lien, Elise Woulfe, Emily Lien, Devon Whitbeck, Abygail Miller, Katya Miller, James Woulfe, Alex Lien and the late Jillian Johnson; great grandmother of Mazie LaSalle and Esme LaSalle; daughter of the late Stanley F. Patek and Elizabeth A. Patek, nee McCullough; sister of the late Francis Roger Patek, Stanley (Stacey) Patek, James (Elinor) Patek, Margaret Genevieve (Raymond) White, Rosemarie "Pat" (William) Purl and Joseph "Buddy" (Gertrude) Patek; aunt of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Thursday, March 14, 2019 from 5 P.M. to 9 P.M. and Friday, March 15, 2019 9 A.M. to 9:30 A.M. at Hitzeman Funeral Home, Ltd., 9445 West 31st Street, Brookfield, IL 60513. Funeral Friday 9:30 A.M. to St. Louise de Marillac Church, La Grange Park. Mass 10 A.M. Interment St. James at Sag Bridge Cemetery, Lemont. In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to Avow Frances Georgeson Hospice House, 1095 Whippoorwill Lane Naples, FL 34105. Information 708-485-2000 or www.HitzemanFuneral.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 10, 2019