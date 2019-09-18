|
|
Jacques, Eileen F., nee McHugh, age 90, passed away on September 15, 2019. Eileen was the beloved wife of the late Richard G.; loving mother of LuAnn (Ken) Will, Linda (the late Rod) Knight, Sheila (Roy) Flieth, Sharon Dotson, Nancy (Jim) Barratt and Richard J. (Renee) Jacques; Cherished grandmother of Kelly and Christopher Will, Matthew (Sarah) Knight, Justin, Jason and Jacqueline Flieth, Shawn (Megan) Dotson, Nicole (Sebastian) Mot, Richard P. and Samantha Jacques; great grandmother of Fallyn, Harper, Emmer, Penner and Emily; dear sister of the late John McHugh, Kay Kielty, Herb McHugh and Marge Breitzke, and fond Aunt of many. Eileen and Rich were members of St. Constance Parish. She later became a parishioner of St. Eugene Parish where she was a lector, a Eucharistic minister and a member of their choir, and was instrumental in bringing back Adoration to St. Eugene Parish. Visitation Friday, September 20, 2019, from 3:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. at Cumberland Chapels 8300 W. Lawrence Ave., Norridge, IL. Visitation will begin Saturday, at 10:00 a.m. at the funeral home, with Mass to follow at St. Eugene Church, 7958 W. Foster Ave., Chicago, IL 60656, at 11:15 a.m. Interment to follow at Maryhill Cemetery in Niles. Info www.cumberlandchapels.com or 708-456-8300.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 18, 2019