Eileen I. Fode, 75, of Sycamore died Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at her home.She was born March 24, 1943 in Thiensville, WI to Herbert and Irene Heil. She married Ronald Fode on July 18, 1964.Eileen was a dedicated mother and worked in a clerical capacity and as a business manager in the schools that her children attended.Eileen was on various church organizations and boards. She volunteered at Kishwaukee Hospital and she read for the blind. Eileen loved to travel with her husband, Ronnie, to various countries throughout the world. She was strong in her faith and brought up her children to be the same.Family included her late husband, Ronald; children, Valerie (Gary) Zielinski, David (Cynara) Fode and Laura (Douglas) Ogurek; her grandchildren, Ryan (Bianca) Jennings, Andrea (Luke Scalone) Zielinski, Rachel (Jordan MacQueen) Zielinski, Eric Zielinski, Melinda Fode and Ira Fode; one great granddaughter, River Jennings; her sister, Alice Wickstrom; her brother-in-law, Gordon Fode; her sister-in-law, Gail Fode; two nieces and two nephews.She was preceded in death by her husband and her parents.Her visitation will be on Monday, March 18th from 1:00-4:00 PM at Trinity Lutheran Church, 33930 N. State Rd., Genoa, IL.60135. Her funeral service will begin at 4:00 PM with Rev. Jeremy Heilman officiating.Graveside services will be on Tuesday, March 19th at 11:30 AM at the Graceland Cemetery, 6401 N. 43rd Street, Milwaukee, WI.Memorials can be made for the Veterans of the Cross Lutheran Chruch, Missouri Synod, 1333 S. Kirkwood Road, St. Louis, MO. 631222-7295.Arrangements are being completed by the Butala Funeral Home, 1405 Dekalb Ave.,Sycamore, IL. Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 15, 2019