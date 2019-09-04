Home

POWERED BY

Services
Donnellan Funeral Home
10525 South Western Avenue
Chicago, IL 60643
(773) 238-0075
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
4:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Funeral
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
9:00 AM
Donnellan Funeral Home
10525 South Western Avenue
Chicago, IL 60643
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Barnabas Church
10134 S. Longwood Dr.
Chicago, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Eileen Hansen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eileen G. Hansen


1931 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Eileen G. Hansen Obituary
Eileen G. Hansen, (née Smyth), 88, Aug. 28, loving wife of the late Kenneth; beloved mother of Brian, Jeff (Joy) and Susan Hansen, Mary (Bill) Metzler and Beth (Steve) Rockey; dear grandmother of Nicole, Michelle and Ashley Hansen, Charlie, Jack, Danny, Katie, Bill and Elizabeth Metzler, Kara, Matt and Emily Rockey; devoted sister of Kay (the late Bill) Dodd, Elaine (the late Eugene) Barry and Patricia (Ed) Harmening; cherished aunt of numerous nieces and nephews; and a loyal, empathetic friend to many. A graduate of Mundelein College, Eileen started out as a Chicago Public Schools teacher. She later earned her Masters in psychology/counseling and went on to build a second career as a marriage and family counselor, first at Little Company of Mary Hospital, where she co-founded the bereavement support program, and then in private practice. She was a kind, fun, sensitive, spiritual person with a strong social conscience who did her best to make her community and the world more peaceful and just. She never gave up. Peace and love, Mom. You will live in our hearts forever-you were beautiful inside and out. Funeral Saturday 9 a.m. from Donnellan Funeral Home 10525 S. Western Ave. to St. Barnabas Church 10134 S. Longwood Dr. Chicago, for 10 a.m. Mass. Int. Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Visitation Friday, 4 to 9 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Margaret's Village/Maria Shelter, 7315 S. Yale. Chicago, IL 60621. Info (773) 238-0075 or sign guestbook at www.donnellanfuneralhome.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Eileen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Donnellan Funeral Home
Download Now