Eileen G. Hansen, (née Smyth), 88, Aug. 28, loving wife of the late Kenneth; beloved mother of Brian, Jeff (Joy) and Susan Hansen, Mary (Bill) Metzler and Beth (Steve) Rockey; dear grandmother of Nicole, Michelle and Ashley Hansen, Charlie, Jack, Danny, Katie, Bill and Elizabeth Metzler, Kara, Matt and Emily Rockey; devoted sister of Kay (the late Bill) Dodd, Elaine (the late Eugene) Barry and Patricia (Ed) Harmening; cherished aunt of numerous nieces and nephews; and a loyal, empathetic friend to many. A graduate of Mundelein College, Eileen started out as a Chicago Public Schools teacher. She later earned her Masters in psychology/counseling and went on to build a second career as a marriage and family counselor, first at Little Company of Mary Hospital, where she co-founded the bereavement support program, and then in private practice. She was a kind, fun, sensitive, spiritual person with a strong social conscience who did her best to make her community and the world more peaceful and just. She never gave up. Peace and love, Mom. You will live in our hearts forever-you were beautiful inside and out. Funeral Saturday 9 a.m. from Donnellan Funeral Home 10525 S. Western Ave. to St. Barnabas Church 10134 S. Longwood Dr. Chicago, for 10 a.m. Mass. Int. Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Visitation Friday, 4 to 9 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Margaret's Village/Maria Shelter, 7315 S. Yale. Chicago, IL 60621. Info (773) 238-0075 or sign guestbook at www.donnellanfuneralhome.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 4, 2019