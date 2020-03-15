Home

Overman-Jones Funeral Home
Eileen Glass

Eileen Glass Obituary
Eileen Glass, age 81, a resident of Lees Summit, MO and formerly of Plainfield, IL, passed away peacefully on March 10, 2020. Visitation Sunday, March 22, 2:00-6:00 PM at the Overman-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, corner of Routes 30 & 59, Plainfield. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, March 23, 11:00 AM at St. Mary Immaculate Catholic Church, 15629 S. Route 59, Plainfield. Interment St. Mary Immaculate Cemetery. For information call 815/436-9221 or visit www.overman-jones.com for a complete obituary.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 15, 2020
