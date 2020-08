Eileen Heneghan (4/28/40-7/31/20). Beloved daughter to the late Andrew (Joe) and Margaret Heneghan. Sister to Pat, Margaret (Martin) Minogue, and John (Mary) Heneghan. Adored aunt to Tom (Nancy) Lally, Tina (John) Snyder, Enan, Margaret, and Nora Heneghan. Eileen was a true inspiration for her family. Her selflessness, hope, and joy will forever ripple through those lucky enough to have known her. She will always be next to us.



Due to coronavirus concerns services will be private.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store