Adams-Winterfield & Sullivan Funeral Home - Downers Grove
4343 Main Street
Downers Grove, IL 60515
(630) 968-1000
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Memorial Gathering
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church
8404 S. Cass Ave.
Darien, IL
Funeral Mass
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church
8404 S. Cass Ave.
Darien, IL
Eileen L. Esch

Eileen L. Esch Obituary
Eileen L. Esch, nee Rockett, age 72; beloved wife of the late Victor M. 'Bud' Esch; loving mother of David Esch, Lori Esch, Traci (Jon) Block, Melissa (Mark) Sprague and Jaclyn (Josh) Gerding; cherished grandmother of Jack, Laney, Leo, Cade, Eleanor and Alexander; dear sister of Jacqueline (Ed) Parolek and Robert Rockett. Visitation Thursday 3:00PM to 8:00PM at Adams-Winterfield & Sullivan Funeral Home, 4343 Main St. (1 blk S. of Ogden), Downers Grove. Family and Friends will meet Friday at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church, 8404 S. Cass Ave., Darien 9:00AM until time of Funeral Mass 10:00AM. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to , , appreciated. 630-968-1000 or www.adamswinterfieldsullivan.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 13, 2019
